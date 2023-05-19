New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) State-run BR Ambedkar University has got permission from the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) to offer a four-year integrated BEd programme from 2023-24, Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather said on Friday.

The university is the first institution in the national capital to be permitted to offer a four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), which is a dual-major holistic bachelor's degree.

This is a flagship programme of NCTE under NEP 2020. The university will be taking admission for 100 seats in the integrated programmes this academic year.

The classes would be held at the Lodhi Road campus of Ambedkar University Delhi, Lather told PTI. Students opting for these programmes will have the advantage of studying one year less compared to students who do graduation and BEd separately.

"We have permission from the NCTE for a four-year integrated BEd programme from 2023-24. The course will begin this year. The classes would be taking place in our Lodhi Road Campus. Right now, we have been given 100 seats in the programmes," Lather said.

Admission to the programme will be carried out by the National Testing Agency (NTA) through the National Common Entrance Test (NCET).

This course will prepare teachers for the four stages of the new school structure i.e. Foundational, Preparatory, Middle and Secondary (5+3+3+4), the Ministry of Education has said.

Speaking about the same, Registrar Nitin Malik said the Delhi government always wanted to have Integrated programmes to have more skilled teachers.

"We had applied for it. The Delhi government always wanted to have Integrated programmes so that they can have more skill-based and teacher training programmes. We got the approval and we are starting it from this year onwards," Malik said.

The Lodhi Road campus of Ambedkar University Delhi with an area of 1.97 acre is located at BK Dutt Colony, Aliganj.

ITEP, as notified on 26 October 2021, is a 4-year dual-major holistic undergraduate degree offering BA BEd/ BSc BEd and BCom BEd.

