PM Narendra Modi Sets Example, Reduces Convoy Size Amid Fuel Conservation Push Over West Asia War

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has significantly reduced the number of vehicles in his official convoy as part of a wider government push toward fuel conservation and austerity amid growing concerns over the ongoing crisis in West Asia and its impact on global energy supplies.

According to sources, the reduced convoy arrangement was implemented during the prime minister’s recent visits to Gujarat and Assam. The move came shortly after PM Modi publicly urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption, avoid unnecessary travel and adopt work-from-home practices wherever possible in response to uncertainty in global oil markets. ‘Ye Nakaami Ke Saboot Hain’: Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi Over ‘Don’t Buy Gold, Use Less Petrol’ Appeal to Citizens.

Officials said the prime minister chose to personally implement the measures he had advocated, resulting in a visible reduction in the number of accompanying vehicles during official movements.

Reduced Convoy Seen During Gujarat and Assam Visits

The scaled-down convoy was first noticed after PM Modi’s recent address in Hyderabad, where he called for restraint and energy conservation amid concerns linked to the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia. The smaller convoy arrangement was later observed during his visits to Vadodara in Gujarat and Guwahati in Assam.

Sources clarified that there has been no compromise on the prime minister’s security cover. All mandatory Special Protection Group (SPG) protocols and operational requirements remain fully in place, with only the number of accompanying support vehicles being rationalised. PM Narendra Modi Appeals to Citizens 'To Conserve Fuel, Revive Work From Home and Opt for Domestic Tourism' Amid Global Economic Crisis.

Officials described the move as a symbolic and practical step intended to encourage broader participation in fuel-saving efforts across government systems and among citizens.

Centre Circulates Austerity Action Plan to States

During the swearing-in ceremony of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s Office reportedly distributed copies of PM Modi’s recent speech along with an action plan to chief ministers present at the event.

According to sources, the advisory urged state governments to adopt energy-saving and austerity measures in view of the continuing uncertainty surrounding global fuel supplies and shipping routes.

The proposed measures include greater use of electric vehicles, increased reliance on virtual meetings, rationalisation of official vehicle deployment and reduction in non-essential travel.

Officials said the Centre is encouraging states and public institutions to collectively contribute toward fuel conservation without creating panic over supply conditions.

PM Modi Calls for Fuel Conservation

In recent public addresses, PM Modi has repeatedly stressed the need for restraint and preparedness as tensions in West Asia continue to affect global crude oil markets.

The prime minister urged citizens to avoid panic buying, minimise unnecessary fuel usage and adopt energy-efficient practices in daily life. He also encouraged businesses and offices to expand work-from-home arrangements wherever feasible.

Government sources have maintained that India currently has adequate fuel reserves and there is no immediate shortage. However, officials are closely monitoring global developments due to concerns over shipping disruptions, rising crude prices and the country’s import bill.

India imports a significant portion of its crude oil requirements, making international energy market fluctuations an important factor for domestic inflation and foreign exchange management.

States Begin Similar Measures

Following the circulation of the Centre’s advisory, several chief ministers are learnt to have initiated similar austerity measures in their respective states. Sources indicated that some state governments have already begun reducing the size of official convoys, promoting virtual meetings and encouraging departments to limit fuel consumption where possible.

The Centre has also reportedly begun implementing internal austerity measures across ministries and departments, including restrictions on non-essential travel and greater emphasis on digital coordination.

Officials said the broader objective is to promote responsible energy consumption while maintaining normal public and administrative functioning during the ongoing international uncertainty.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 09:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).