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Lucknow, May 13: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the untimely demise of Prateek Yadav, son of late Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav. Calling the loss 'deeply tragic,' the CM conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for strength and peace during this difficult time.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to social media 'X' and said, "The sudden demise of Shri Prateek Yadav -- son of the late 'Padma Vibhushan' and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, and husband of Smt. Aparna Yadav, Vice-Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission -- is deeply tragic. My humble tribute. My heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved family members. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and bestow upon the grieving family the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti." Prateek Yadav Dies: Malayalam Singh Yadav's Younger Son Brought Dead at Lucknow Civil Hospital; Postmortem Underway (Watch Video).

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary also took to social media 'X' and said, "The news of the passing of Prateek Yadav -- son of the late Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of Smt. Aparna Yadav, Vice-Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission -- is deeply saddening. In this difficult time, my heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved family. May God grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and bestow upon the family the strength to bear this immense grief. Om Shanti."

Prateek Yadav passed away at the age of 38 years in Lucknow on Wednesday. Yadav was declared 'brought dead' at the Lucknow civil hospital. He was the stepbrother of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. According to NDTV sources, family members brought Yadav to the civil hospital at around 6:15 a.m., where he was declared 'brought dead'. Aparna Yadav was not present at the time.

Additionally, a panel of doctors at the King George Medical University and hospital will soon perform a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. According to the initial observations, there were no visible signs of injury on the body. Prateek Yadav had been experiencing lung problems for quite some time. He was receiving treatment for a blood clot in his lungs. When his health worsened in the morning and he became unresponsive, his family quickly took him to the Civil Hospital. Who Was Prateek Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Younger Son and Aparna Yadav’s Husband Dies at 38 in Lucknow.

Yogi Adityanath Mourns Demise of Prateek Yadav

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, 'पद्म विभूषण', स्वर्गीय मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के पुत्र एवं उत्तर प्रदेश राज्य महिला आयोग की उपाध्यक्ष श्रीमती अपर्णा यादव जी के पति श्री प्रतीक यादव जी का आकस्मिक निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 13, 2026

Prateek Yadav had recently made headlines when he announced that he is seeking a divorce from his wife, Aparna Yadav, alleging that she had "ruined his family ties". In January, Yadav made the announcement in an emotional post on Instagram. He had accused Aparna of being selfish and driven by personal ambition. "I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to become is famous and influential," he had said. Prateek further claimed that he is currently struggling with poor mental health and alleged that Aparna showed no concern for his condition.

However, just days later, he announced that his relationship with his wife was back on the right track. Prateek Yadav and Aparna Yadav got married in 2011, and the couple has two children from the marriage.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Yogi Adityanath). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 08:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).