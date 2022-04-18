Amethi, Apr 18 (PTI) Six people returning from a wedding ceremony died while four others got grievously injured after their jeep collided head-on with a truck in Gauriganj area of the district, police said Monday.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said the accident took place near Babuganj Sagra Ashram late Sunday night (around 12.15 am).

He said the Bolero jeep was returning from Nasirabad area of Rae Bareli with people from different villages in Amethi.

The deceased have been identified as Kallu (40), his 8-year-old son Saurabh, Krishna Kumar Singh (30), Shiv Milan, Ravi Tiwari and Triveni Prasad, the SP said.

He added that four others are seriously injured in the accident, and admitted to the district hospital, from where they were referred to Lucknow for better treatment.

Witnesses said the jeep was shattered under the impact of the crash.

The six bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination, the SP said.

