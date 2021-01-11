Panaji, Jan 11 (PTI) The import of birds from other states has been banned in Goa in view of the bird flu outbreak in some parts of the country, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

He chaired a meeting of the state animal husbandry department to discuss the issue, and said Goa did not have a bird flu case as yet.

"I have asked the animal husbandry department to immediately stop import of birds from neighbouring states as a precautionary measure," he said.

