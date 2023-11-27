New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Ahead of the foggy season in winter, Intelligence agencies raised concern after the Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted more than two dozen Pakistani drones in the last fortnight that entered Indian territory to drop narcotics and arms.

Notably, all the intercepted drones are made in China and were used to carry out cross-border smuggling. The BSF has already noticed many folds of increase in the movement of drones this year and during winters when visibility is low, drone activity increases.

In a recent meeting held with Punjab Police and other Intelligence agencies, concern was raised over the rise in drone activity during winters. BSF and Punjab police have been asked to be prepared to tackle any kind of situation by keeping in mind the foggy season.

A senior BSF officer informed that they have already deployed additional troops and equipment along the International Border, and are also conducting regular patrols and surveillance operations to keep watch on any suspicious movement.

"The fog provides natural cover to intruders so we are prepared for any exigency. We have also deployed dogs with patrolling teams. Dog ability to smell and hear in low visibility areas due to fog helps troops on patrolling duty," said the officer.

A senior officer informed that the anti-drone system deployed by BSF at the Punjab border is very effective but they need more such devices to cover larger areas as smugglers keep changing their path after getting information regarding the anti-drone mechanism.

Over the past seven days, the alert troops of the Punjab frontier intercepted and recovered five Pakistani drones engaged in smuggling narcotics and weapons in India. Along with it, BSF successfully seized a Pistol, two magazines, 20 live Rounds and 11 kg heroin. With this recovery, the total number of Pakistani drones recovered is 13 in the last 15 days. (ANI)

