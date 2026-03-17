Renowned playback singer and activist Chinmayi Sripada has sparked a fresh debate in the Tamil film industry after publicly criticising superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. The controversy follows the veteran actors' decision to congratulate lyricist Vairamuthu on being selected for the prestigious Jnanpith Award 2025, despite multiple sexual harassment allegations levelled against him during the #MeToo movement. Singer Chinmayi Sripada Condemns UP Temple Sexual Assault Incident, Recalls Personal Trauma Linked to Dupattas (Watch Video).

The singer, who was a leading voice during India's #MeToo movement in 2018, expressed her "blazing disappointment" that men in positions of significant power—including those transitioning into politics continue to support individuals accused of misconduct.

Why Did Chinmayi Sripada Call Out Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan?

The friction began shortly after the Jnanpith Award committee announced Vairamuthu as the recipient for 2025. Both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan took to social media to laud the lyricist, with Haasan referring to him as a "mentor" and a "dear friend" who brought pride to the Tamil language.

Sripada quickly called out the veteran stars, suggesting that their public support undermines the voices of the 17 women who have named Vairamuthu in harassment claims. "Men in such power in cinema transitioning to politics completely turning a deaf ear to women... must remind women who vote that men will never be on our side," she wrote in a series of posts.

She further noted the irony of actors who portray righteous characters on screen failing to take a stand in real life. "End of the day, men WILL stand by their bros, uncles, dads, friends, mentors," she added. "Who cares if multiple women were traumatized?"

Chinmayi Sripada’s Reaction to Online Backlash and Trolls

Following her comments, Sripada faced a barrage of online trolling from fans of the two superstars. Some users accused her of "selective bashing" or "fake feminism," attempting to draw parallels between her support for other industry colleagues and her criticism of the veteran actors.

Responding to the backlash on Sunday, Sripada clarified her stance, stating that her disappointment stems from a place of former respect.

"I was a fan too. I have the right to express my disappointment in men who I foolishly and naively expected would do better, especially since one of them is an MP as well."

She also slammed trolls who tried to equate her professional "likes" on social media with the public celebration of an alleged abuser, calling such arguments a "typical rapist protector false equivalence." She compared the defence of powerful men in these scenarios to the "Epstein protectors" in the United States, calling for greater accountability in India.

Chinmayi Sripada on Being Trolled for Criticising Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan – View Post

A lot of you are just generally angry because I called out the Rajini Sir and Kamal Sir. I was a fan too. I have the right to express my disappointment from men who I foolishly and naively expected would do better - especially that one of them is an MP as well - like the… https://t.co/EUhKutjq6s — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 15, 2026

More About the Controversy

The tension between Sripada and the Tamil film establishment dates back to 2018, when she named Vairamuthu as an alleged harasser. In the aftermath of her public statement, she was removed from the South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union (SICTADAU), a move she describes as a "formal ban" for speaking out. Chinmayi Sripada Strongly Reacts to Chiranjeevi’s Denial of Casting Couch Culture, Calls Out MeToo-Accused Vairamuthu (View Post).

Vairamuthu has consistently denied all allegations, labelling them as "slander." However, his selection for the Jnanpith Award, India's highest literary honour, has reignited a polarised debate over whether professional achievements should be separated from personal conduct and historical allegations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).