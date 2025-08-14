New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid tribute to the millions affected by India's 1947 partition, remembering the pain, violence, and displacement it caused.

On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Shah condemned the division of the nation and expressed heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives during this tragic period.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "#PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay is a day to express condolences by remembering the pain of those who suffered due to the partition of the country and its tragedy. On this day, the Congress party divided the nation into pieces, hurting the pride of Mother India. The partition led to violence, exploitation, and atrocities, and millions of people endured displacement."

"I offer my heartfelt tribute to all those people. The country will never forget this history and pain of the partition. I offer my tribute to those who lost their lives in this horror of the partition," the post read.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also paid tribute to the victims of partition.

He highlighted the importance of unity, brotherhood, and compassion and honoured those who showed courage in the face of this tragedy.

In a post on X, Dharmendra Pradhan wrote, "The day of August 14, 1947, stands as a symbol of deep pain and immense loss in the history of our nation. On this day, personal greed, lust for power, and narrow-mindedness committed the crime of breaking the unity of the country. It was one of the most painful events in human civilisation, in which countless people were separated from their loved ones, their homes, and their homeland. This wound will always remind us how destructive the consequences of hatred and animosity can be. 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' inspires us to make unity, brotherhood, and compassion the foundation of life."

"Today, on 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,' I pay tribute to all those immortal souls and displaced families who, despite enduring the pain of this tragedy, showed the courage to move forward in life," the post read.

On August 14, India observes 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and were displaced during the country's partition in 1947.

India is all set to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag on the occasion at the Red Fort in Delhi. (ANI)

