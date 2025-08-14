Fact Check: Did EC Overlook 50 ‘Sons’ of a Single Man in Varanasi? Congress’ Claim Is Misleading, Ram Janaki Math Saints Reveal the Truth

Varanasi, August 14: Did the Election Commission overlook 50 "sons" of a single man in Varanasi? In its latest jibe at the ECI, the UP Congress alleged massive voter fraud in PM Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency, Varanasi. The party shared a portion of the voter list from Ward No. 51’s Kashmiriganj area, claiming that more than 50 people were registered as the "sons" of a single man named Ramkamal Das. Highlighting the supposed irregularity, Congress pointed out that the youngest “son” on the list was 28 years old while the eldest was 72, questioning how such discrepancies could exist in an official electoral roll.

The Congress further accused the Election Commission of turning a blind eye to "blatant malpractice" and mocked the situation as another "miracle" under its watch. Citing the 2023 Municipal Corporation election roll list, the party alleged that all these voters were registered at the same address, B 24/19, and called it an incident of "vote chori (vote theft)" that undermines democracy. Is Modi Government Giving Free Scooty to Girls Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Free Scooty Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

Congress Alleges ‘50 Sons’ Voter List Fraud in Varanasi

Congress Claims 50 Voters Linked to One Father in Varanasi (Photo Credits: X/ @INCUttarPradesh)

Ram Janaki Math Saint Reveal the Truth Behind Congress's Claim

However, a fact check by ANI and India Today found that the claim is misleading and was based on a misunderstanding of a long-standing religious tradition in Sanatana Dharma. According to Ved Prakash Sharma, a disciple of Ramkamal Das Vedanti, saints and sadhus who renounce worldly life follow the Guru–Shishya Parampara, where a disciple adopts their Guru’s name in place of their biological father’s in all official records, including voter IDs and Aadhaar cards. This practice, formally recognised by the Government of India in 2016, is a legitimate and legal custom observed in many monasteries and ashrams nationwide. Fact Check: Has Former CEC Rajiv Kumar Left India and Settled in Malta Permanently? Unverified Claim Goes Viral Amid 'Vote Chori' Allegations Against Election Commission.

The voter list in question belongs to the Ram Janaki Math temple, established by Acharya Ramkamal Das, and reflects the names of disciples residing there. Religious leaders clarified that this is neither fraud nor a violation of election laws, criticising Congress for misrepresenting the tradition to stir controversy. The fact check concluded that what was portrayed as "50 sons of one father" is in fact a lawful religious practice, not evidence of voter fraud.

Claim : The Uttar Pradesh Congress alleged voter fraud in Varanasi, claiming that over 50 people were listed as the “sons” of a single man named Ramkamal Das in the electoral roll. Conclusion : A fact check found the claim to be misleading, as the identical “father’s name” stems from a legally recognised Hindu monastic tradition, not voter fraud. Full of Trash Clean

