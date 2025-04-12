Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid humble tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 345th death anniversary. His visit also comes during the centenary celebration of the renovation of the Shivajiraje's mausoleum.

Shah was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, who also paid respects to the founder of the Maratha kingdom. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Udyanraje Bhosale was also present on the occasion.

The founder of the Maratha kingdom passed away at Raigad Fort in April 1680 due to health complications.

Shah's visit to Raigad comes amid political chaos in Maharashtra over debates regarding the legacy of Aurangzeb and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Union Home Minister is expected to meet several prominent leaders in the Mahayuti alliance to discuss the appointment of Guardian Ministers in Raigad and Nashik.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Friday said that Shah is likely to visit state Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sunil Tatkare at his residence for lunch. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are also expected at Tatkare's residence.

Pawar said that Shah was likely to discuss the issue of the Guardian Minister of Raigad and Nashik.

"Amit Shah is likely to meet NCP state president Sunil Tatkare, who invited him to lunch. Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis are expected at Tatkare's residence to meet Shah and likely to discuss the issue of Guardian Minister of Raigad and Nasik," Pawar told reporters.

The appointment of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Girish Mahajan and NCP's Aditi Tatkare as guardian ministers of Nashik and Raigad, respectively, has raised speculations about disagreements between Shiv Sena, NCP and the BJP.

Reacting to this, Pawar said the alliance partners would discuss the issue with Amit Shah.

Shah will also attend the 75th Foundation Day Celebration of Gujarati Weekly Chitralekha in Mumbai's Vile Parle later. (ANI)

