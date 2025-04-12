Hyderabad, April 12: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has officially declared the AP Inter Result 2025 for both 1st and 2nd Year students. Candidates who appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) held in March 2025 can now check their results online at the official website — resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

To access their Manabadi AP Inter Results 2025, students must enter their hall ticket number and date of birth on the result portal. The BIEAP conducted the 1st Year exams from March 1 to March 19, 2025, while the 2nd Year exams were held from March 3 to March 20, 2025. Bihar Board Matric Result 2025 Declared: BSEB Class 10th Results Released at matricresult2025.com, Know How To Download Scorecard.

Steps to Download AP Inter Results 2025

Visit resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Click on ‘IPE March 2025 Results’

Choose your year (1st or 2nd)

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

Click ‘Submit’

View your result and download the marks memo for future use

Alternate Method: Students can also receive their results via WhatsApp through the Mana Mitra service. Just send “Hi” to 9552300009 to get your marks and digital scorecard instantly. BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2025 Declared at interresult2025.com, Priya Jaiswal Secures 1st Rank in Intermediate Exam.

What’s Next?

Students dissatisfied with their results can apply for recounting, re-verification, or register for supplementary exams in case of failure in any subject.

