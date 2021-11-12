Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will be visiting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's Lok Sabha constituency Azamgarh on Saturday, on a day the opposition leader will be in Gorakhpur, the UP chief minister's home turf.

Akhilesh Yadav will start third leg of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" from Gorakhpur.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 32-Year-Old Man Murders Daughter In Aurangabad, Tries To Pass It Off As Suicide, Arrested.

Amit Shah will be in Azamgarh and Basti on Saturday, BJP's regional vice-president Dr Satyendra Sinha said.

He said in Basti, Shah will be addressing people at Shiv Harsh Kisan PG College between 3.40 pm and 4.25 pm.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Gets Slammed For Her 'Freedom Came in 2014' Remark; MVA Govt Demands Her Arrest and Asks Centre to Take Actor's State Honours.

Before reaching Basti, Shah will address people in Azamgarh, he said.

Samajwadi Party leader Zafar Amin said Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday will come to Gorakhpur.

He will start a "rath yatra", which will go towards Kushinagar.

He will stay in Kushinagar and after a few programmes return to Lucknow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)