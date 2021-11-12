Aurangabad, November 12: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man allegedly killed his daughter in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district on Monday. The accused tried to pass it off as a suicide. However, the accused, Dagdu Pache, was arrested by the police after it was found in an autopsy report that the girl died due to strangulation. The deceased has been identified as Varsha alias Sarika. UP Shocker: Man Kills 21-Day-Old Daughter After Argument With Wife in Prayagraj.

The girl was a class-III student. According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused’s wife had gone to her parent’s house as she was not happy with him, alleging his liquor addiction and domestic abuse. He was asking her to come back home. However, she did not accept his request. In a fit of anger, the accused allegedly murdered his daughter. Faridabad Shocker: Man Arrested for Killing 18-Month-Old Child by Drowning in Water Tanker.

As per the media report, the girl had a rope around her neck. She was found hanging from a wooden hook used for drying clothes. Pache was arrested after the autopsy report revealed that the girl did not commit suicide. The accused is a resident of Golatgaon and is a farmer. As per the police, Pache used to work as a part-time driver.

In a similar incident in August this year, a man in Mumbai allegedly stabbed his12-year-old daughter with a knife after he had a fight with his wife. As per reports, the 34-year-old accused suspected his wife of infidelity, and in a fit of rage, he attacked his daughter five times with a knife.

