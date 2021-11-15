Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Sri Kapileswara Temple in Tirupati on Monday.

Shah reached Tirupati on Saturday to chair the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council comprising of the States of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, and Union Territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Sunday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Found Dead in Sugarcane Field in Pilibhit, Family Alleges Rape.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Vice Chairman and host of the event. Other Chief Ministers from the states in the Zone along with two ministers each were the members. Chief Secretaries and senior officers from the state governments and the Central government had attended the meeting.

The Zonal Councils discuss a broad range of issues which include boundary-related disputes, security, infrastructure-related matters like road, transport, industries, water, and power, matters pertaining to forests and environment, housing, education, food security, tourism and transport. The Zonal Councils, thus, provide a forum for resolving disputes and irritants between Centre and States and among many States in the Zone. (ANI)

Also Read | 4 Out of 5 Indian Online Gamers Losing Rs 7,894 on Average to Hackers While Playing: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)