Uttar Pradesh, November 15: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where the body of a 16-year-old girl was discovered from a sugarcane field. The body was found on Saturday evening. The family members of the deceased have alleged that the girl was kidnapped and gang-raped.

The girl had left for the coaching classes on her bicycle in the morning and after attending the coaching classes, she went to school. Her family members started searching for her and approached the police when she did not return home till late at night. Later the body of the victim was found in a sugarcane field. Reportedly, the girl had injury marks on her body and a piece of cloth was stuffed in her mouth and her belongings were found scattered away from the body. 6 people have been detained and are being questioned, So far there has been no arrest yet, Indian Express reported. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Rape Victim's Body Found Hanging From Tree in Amroha.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against one named accused and several other unidentified people under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.

