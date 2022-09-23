New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh on his birth anniversary, who was the last ruling Maharaja of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I bow to the symbol of nationalism Maharaja Hari Singh ji on his birth anniversary. PM Modi has paid a true tribute to him by declaring his birth anniversary as a state holiday to commemorate his efforts to make Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India and to keep the country's integrity intact," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Maharaja Hari Singh was born on September 23, 1895.

Earlier on September 15, the announcement was made by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha following his meeting with a delegation comprising prominent political leaders, members of the Yuva Rajput Sabha, and civil society members, including the head of the Jammu and Kashmir transport union, at the Raj Bhavan.

"The government has taken a decision to declare Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's birthday as a public holiday. Maharaja Hari Singh was a great educationist, progressive thinker, social reformer and a towering man of ideas and ideals. The public holiday will be a fitting tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's rich legacy," the Lieutenant Governor had observed.

Pertinently, on the directions of Lt Governor, a four-member committee was constituted by the UT administration earlier this year to examine the public demand regarding the holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh.

