New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday praised the Bharat Vikas Parishad (BVP) for its significant contributions to India's development, saying the organization has brought about a substantial change in the lives of millions of people.

Addressing the 63rd Foundation Day program of BVP, Shah emphasised the organization's role in bridging the gap between those who want to serve and those who need service.

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Kota Srinivasa Rao Garu, Remembers Actor-Politician’s ‘Cinematic Brilliance’ and ‘Social Service’ (See Post).

"....When the centenary of India's independence will be celebrated, Bharat Vikas Parishad will continue to contribute to India's development with more enthusiasm...Bharat Vikas Parishad brought a significant change in the lives of millions of people in India and it will continue to become a bridge between those who want to serve and those who need service," he said.

Shah highlighted BVP's commitment to social service and nation-building, noting that the organization has been working tirelessly to address various social issues and promote development. He expressed confidence that BVP will continue to play a vital role in India's growth story, contributing to the country's development with enthusiasm and dedication.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Man Finds Skeleton After He Enters Abandoned House in Nampally To Fetch Cricket Ball.

"Holding the teachings of Vivekananda to high regard, this organisation was formed. Dedication, support, and education, these three values have been cherished and the work of uniting the good powers of the country has been done by Bharat Vikas Parishad. From that strength, the light which was made brought a significant change in the lives of millions of people in India and it will continue to become a bridge between those who want to serve and those who need service," Shah said during his speech.

BVP was originally founded as the 'Citizens Council' in 1963 on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

"When the centenary of India's independence will be celebrated, Bharat Vikas Parishad will continue to contribute to India's development with more enthusiasm," Shah added.

The Bharat Vikas Parishad is a voluntary organization where they say that "citizens from all walks of life join to work for the development and growth of our country in all fields of human endeavour through promoting a sense of patriotism, national unity and integrity. This ultimately culminates into Swasth-Samarth-Sanskarit Bharat, a physically, economically and morally strong India.

According to the organisation, their work is categorised into 'sewa' (service) and 'sanskar' (educational).

For their sewa, they serve the divyang people by manufacturing and providing artificial limbs, taking up integrated village development of over 65 villages all over the country (providing tube-wells for water supply, toilets, constructing / renovating ponds, pathways, drains, class rooms, temples and even common crematoria). They also work with the adivasis, protecting the environment with tree plantation, organising health checkups and yoga camps.

For their 'sanskar projects' the organisation does various events for the students, youth, women and the elderly. The Bharat Ko Jano quiz competition and chorus singing of patriotic songs competition are for students to participate in. Students from colleges and professional institutes also participate in online Bharat Ko Jano quiz programmes.

Since April 2024, former Supreme Court judge, justice Adarsh Kumar Goel is the national president of the BVP. Justice Goel is also the former Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal. Durga Dutt Sharma is the current national Secretary General.

The BVP socio-cultural organisation was founded by 19 people, including Suraj Praskash, Bhai Mahavir, Ved Prakash Kohli, Jitendra Lal Chawla, Vasant Rao Oak, Nakul Bhargava, Ram Sarup, VK Bhatnagar, Prem Nath Seth and others. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)