The Prime Minister posted on X: "Anguished by the passing of Shri Kota Srinivas Rao Garu. He will be remembered for his cinematic brilliance and versatility. He enthralled audiences across generations with his riveting performances. He was also at the forefront of social service and worked towards empowering the poor and downtrodden. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti."

PM Modi Condoles Demise of Kota Srinivasa Rao Garu - See Post:

Anguished by the passing of Shri Kota Srinivas Rao Garu. He will be remembered for his cinematic brilliance and versatility. He enthralled audiences across generations with his riveting performances. He was also at the forefront of social service and worked towards empowering the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2025

