Udaipur, Jun 27 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda will address public meetings in different parts of Rajasthan, a party leader said on Tuesday.

Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi told reporters here that the three senior leaders will highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led central government.

According to Joshi, Singh will address a rally in Jodhpur on Wednesday, Nadda will be in Bharatpur on Thursday while Shah will be in Udaipur on Friday.

Joshi reviewed the preparations for Shah's visit here.

He also met the family members of Kanhaiya Lal, who was hacked to death by two men with a cleaver at his shop in the Dhan Mandi area here on June 28 last year to avenge an “insult to Islam”.

Targeting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Joshi accused the Congress leader of making statements against the prime minister that were "uncalled for". He also alleged that Gehlot was misleading people by telling lies to them.

