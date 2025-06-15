New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reviewed the preparations for the upcoming census during a meeting in New Delhi with the Union Home Secretary, Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India (RG&CCI), and other senior officials.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the official notification for conducting the Census is scheduled to be published in the Gazette of India on June 16, 2025.

Sharing the details in a post on X, Amit Shah said, "Reviewed the preparations for the 16th Census with senior officials. Tomorrow, the gazette notification of the census will be issued. The census will include caste enumeration for the first time. As many as 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors and around 1.3 lakh census functionaries will conduct the operation with cutting-edge mobile digital gadgets."

The Census will be conducted in two phases. In phase 1, House Listing Operation (HLO), the housing conditions, assets and amenities of each household will be collected.

Subsequently, in second phase, Population Enumeration (PE), the demographic, socio-economic, cultural and other details of every person in each household will be collected. In Census Caste enumeration will also be done.

For Census activities, about 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors and around 1.3 lakh Census functionaries would be deployed. This is the 16th Census since its beginning and the 8th since independence.

The ensuing Census will be conducted through digital means using mobile applications. Provision of Self-enumeration would also be made available to the people.

Very stringent data security measures would be kept in place to ensure data security at the time of collection, transmission and storage. (ANI)

