New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, focusing on the prevailing security situation, counter-terrorism operations, and efforts to maintain peace in the Union Territory.

The meeting is expected to be held at the Home Ministry's North Block office on Tuesday afternoon, in the presence of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, among other officers concerned from the region.

This meeting follows a series of similar security reviews held in the past, where the Home Minister has emphasised strengthening intelligence networks, countering cross-border infiltration, and accelerating development initiatives in the region.

In previous meetings, Shah has stressed a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and called for enhanced coordination between central and state security agencies.

The upcoming meeting is expected to review the recent security developments in the Valley, including any new challenges posed by terror groups and insurgent activities.

Top officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, intelligence agencies, the Army, paramilitary forces, and the Jammu and Kashmir administration are likely to be present.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, and the Directors General of the Central Reserve Police Force and Border Security Force will also join the meeting.

Over the past few years, the government has ramped up counter-terror measures, dismantled terror modules, and increased developmental outreach in Jammu and Kashmir. The security review is crucial in light of recent incidents, ongoing anti-terror operations, and the government's efforts to ensure long-term peace in the region. (ANI)

