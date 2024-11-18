Ahmedabad, Nov 18 (PTI) Themes ranging from community policing to AI in the criminal justice system and from the future of blockchain technology in policing to radicalisation in prisons will be discussed at the 50th All India Police Science Conference in Gandhinagar over the next two days.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the golden jubilee edition of the conference, organised by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) and hosted by Rashtriya Raksha University, an official said on Monday.

Experts from various fields come under one platform to find solutions to challenges the law enforcement agencies face at the annual conference, Rekha Lohani, Inspector General in the BPR&D, told media persons.

This conference will have eight themes ranging from community policing to AI in the criminal justice system, and from the future of blockchain technology in policing to radicalisation in prisons, Lohani said.

"The themes are selected after consulting various stakeholders, and only after we get suggestions and ideas from a spectrum of organisations, we collaborate to finalise themes that are deliberated," Lohani added.

The application of forensics in new criminal law, policing in smart cities and community policing in tribal and border areas as well as the role of police in disaster risk reduction are among other themes that will be discussed at the event.

Shah will attend the inaugural event as the chief guest with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel as the special guest.

He will also release a compendium a compilation of the best research papers from domain experts - on the occasion, Lohani said.

"There is a wide spectrum of people who will be participating in each of the sessions to brainstorm over various challenges that law enforcement agencies face. On the sidelines of the conference, we will also organise a police-tech expo in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry," the IG said.

As many as 45 companies from the private sector will display equipment and gadgets developed to aid law enforcement agencies in tackling challenges, she added.

The conference will bring together around 250 participants from the Central and state police forces, prisons and correctional services, social scientists, forensic experts, academicians and other stakeholders.

CBI Director Praveen Sood will be the chief guest for the valedictory function on Wednesday.

