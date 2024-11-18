Mumbai, November 18: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSE) announced the BSEB STET 2024 exam results today, November 18. Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2024 examination can check and download their results from the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com. It must be noted that candidates will have to use their Application ID and their date of birth to check the BSEB STET 2024 exam results.

As per reports, the Bihar STET exam results were announced at around 1:45 PM at the board headquarters by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor. The board said that a total of 4,23,822 candidates appeared for the Bihar STET examination. This includes 2,63,911 candidates in Paper-1 (Eligibility Test for Class 9-10 teachers) and 1,59,911 candidates in Paper-2 (Eligibility Test for Class 11-12 teachers). CBSE Date Sheet 2025 to Be Released Soon, Know When and How to Check Class 10,12 Timetable at cbse.nic.in.

How to Check BSEB STET Results 2024:

Visit the official website of BSEB STET at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the BSEB STET 2024 result link on the homepage

Now, enter using your credentials

Click on submit

Your BSEB STET 2024 exam results will be displayed on the screen

Check the results thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference.

The Bihar STET exam saw an overall pass percentage of 70.25 per cent. The first phase of the Bihar STET 20204 exam was held from March 1 to March 20, whereas the second phase was conducted from September 10 to September 30. For more details, candidates can check the official website.

