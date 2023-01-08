Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 8 (ANI): Clearing the allegations levelled against the Amritsar Airport authorities over a ruckus incident, authorities said that passengers were informed about the delay of Neos Airline's flight and all necessary arrangments were made to avoid any inconvenience.

A video that went viral on social media on Saturday purportedly showed 157 passengers in distress at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport after their flight was delayed by hours due to foggy weather conditions.

"Passengers were informed about it and they were offered hotel accommodation but they denied it and continued to stay at the airport. Three-time meals and necessary arrangements were made for them," airport director V K Seth told ANI.

"The flight was supposed to come on Jan 5 from Jaipur but got delayed by 1 hour," he said.

The whole fiasco started on Wednesday night when an Amritsar-bound flight Neos airline was diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather conditions and low visibility issues.

"A flight from Neos Airline comes here every Wednesday from Milan. It was supposed to land on Jan 4 (Wednesday) around 11.50 P.M. at the Amritsar airport and depart around 1 A.M. on January 5 (Thursday). But due to foggy conditions and low visibility issues, the crew diverted the flight to Jaipur," the airport director said.

He asserted that this flight required high visibility which depends upon the training of the pilot, the performance of the flight, and such factors.

"Though other flights were operating, this particular flight needed high visibility. Henceforth the crew took the decision of diverting it. And following the protocols and considering other issues such as pilot's rest, it was decided that the flight can't fly before the completion of twelve hours," he said.

The flight reached Amritsar on January 5 around 8 P.M.

V. K. Seth added, "Passengers apprehended that if the flight would not fly even on Thursday due to bad weather, as it got delayed, what measures would the airport take for them? Some demanded refunds too. There was an uproar for thirty minutes. They were pacified when they heard the flight would fly as the weather condition normalized. All passengers boarded the flight safely."

"The flight got delayed on Thursday at Jaipur Airport as one of the passengers was entangled with some immigration issues," the airport director confirmed.

Dismissing the charges, the Airport's Manager Amit Sharma said, "People have smartphones nowadays. They record videos but those are not verified. Two or three families were protesting. Even I have brought diapers for the children at the airport. All necessary arrangements were made for them." (ANI)

