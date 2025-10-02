Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 2 (ANI): In a major breakthrough against organised crime and drug smuggling, Amritsar Police have arrested four accused and detained a juvenile for pushing consignments across the Indo-Pak border.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said 12 brand-new .30 bore pistols, smuggled via drone, and 1.5 kg of heroin were seized, exposing links to Pakistan-based smugglers and Europe-based handlers.

"The Commissionerate Police Amritsar has achieved a major success under the Chief Minister's zero-tolerance policy against organised crime and drugs. We have arrested four accused; the 5th is a juvenile. They were pushing consignments across the border in the border area. Authorities recovered 12 sophisticated pistols, all brand new with .30 bore, smuggled via drone, along with 1.5 kg of heroin. First, we arrested Jovan, Karandeep, and Ajaypal. After interrogation, five pistols were recovered from them," Bhullar told ANI.

The Punjab Police Commissioner stated that, following Jovan's interrogation, another suspect, Jaspreet, a resident of Raniya village in Amritsar Rural, was apprehended with a juvenile. During the arrest, authorities recovered seven pistols and 1.5 kg of heroin.

As per the Commissioner, this arms and drug syndicate was managed by smugglers from Pakistan and handlers based in Europe.

"During Jovan's interrogation, the names of Jasnpreet and his associates surfaced. Consequently, Jasnpreet, a resident of Raniya village, Amritsar Rural, was also apprehended along with a juvenile. 7 pistols were recovered from them, along with 1.5 kg of heroin found at the youth's tail. We believe that this entire arms and drug syndicate was being managed by some Pakistan-based smugglers and some Europe-based handlers... Preliminary inquiries revealed that organised crime gangs had ordered these weapons and were supposed to deliver them. I believe this was a huge success during the festival, and a significant amount of crime was prevented..." added Bhullar.

Earlier, Faridkot Police arrested two smugglers for supplying heroin from Pakistan, which was worth Rs 60 crores.

According to the police, this heroin was hidden in village Jhadiwala and weighed 12 kg 100 grams.

Later, SSP Dr Pragya Jain said that the entire consignment was brought from Pakistan through a drone. After the transfer of heroin, it was later stored by the accused in Jhadiwala in the district of Faridkot, which was later supplied. However, police busted this gang and recovered the heroin. (ANI)

