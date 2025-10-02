Mumbai, October 2: Farmers across the country are eagerly waiting for the 21st instalment of INR 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana. Meanwhile, the union government has recently released the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, prioritising farmers in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, who were recently affected by floods, landslides, and crop losses.

The Union Agriculture Minister released over INR 540 crore under the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN, benefiting 27 lakh farmers in three flood-hit states. Farmers in other states await their scheduled disbursements. Scroll down to check the expected date for the PM-KISAN 21st instalment, how to check the status, and the name on the beneficiary list, etc.

PM-KISAN 21st Instalment Date:

While the Union Agriculture Ministry has not yet confirmed an official release date, media reports suggest the next instalment is expected in the last week of October, just ahead of Diwali.

How to Check PM-Kisan Status:

Visit the official website at pmkisan.gov.in.

Click on ‘Know Your Status’.

Enter Aadhaar number or registration number.

Submit to view status.

How To Check if Name Is on Beneficiary List:

Go to the ‘Farmers Corner’ section.

Click on ‘Beneficiary List’.

Select your state, district, block, and village.

Click ‘Get Report’.

If your name appears, you're eligible to receive the INR 2,000 instalment.

e-KYC Mandatory for Payment

The government has made e-KYC compulsory for all PM-Kisan beneficiaries. Without completing this step, funds will not be released. There are two ways to do e-KYC.

Online (OTP-Based):

Go to pmkisan.gov.in.

Click on ‘e-KYC’.

Enter your Aadhaar number and verify using the OTP sent to your mobile.

Offline (Biometric-Based):

Visit your nearest CSC centre or bank branch with Aadhaar, address proof, and bank passbook.

For official updates, farmers are advised to regularly check the PM-Kisan website and keep an eye on SMS alerts from the government.

