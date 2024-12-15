Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): Anant Ambani, son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Non-Executive director of Reliance Industries paid a courtesy visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai on Saturday.

"Anant M. Ambani, Non-Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited, paid a courtesy visit in Mumbai today (Saturday)," read the post by the UP Chief Minister.

Also Read | Manipur: 2 Migrant Workers From Bihar Shot Dead by Gunmen in Kakching District.

https://x.com/myogiadityanath/status/1867956553300787661?s=46

Anant Ambani gifted a golden shawl to CM Yogi.

Also Read | Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: BJP To Keep Home Ministry, Shiv Sena May Get Housing Ministry; NCP To Retain Previous Portfolios.

The Chief Minister also gave Ambani a logo of the 2025 Mahakumbh, to be held in Prayagraj.

The Mahakumbh festival, held every 12 years is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26 next year.

The UP CM had reached Mumbai earlier on Saturday to address the 'World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF)'

He had affirmed "full faith" that the forum will help in giving a new direction to the 'Hindu economy' and achieve a 'Atmanirbhar' and 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

The 'World Hindu Economic Forum' kickstarted on December 13 and will go on till today (December 15) at the Jio World Convention Center at BKC in Mumbai.

According to the WHEF website, the forum was created to "bring together financially successful elements within Hindu society.

"So that each group can share their business knowledge, expertise and resources with their fellow brethren to trigger the creation of surplus wealth and make society prosperous," said a statement by the Forum. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)