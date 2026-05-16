India News | Ancient Architecture Meets Nature as Rare Red-wattled Lapwing Spotted Hatching at Bhojshala Complex

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Visitors at the historic Bhojshala monument witnessed a rare and captivating moment inside the historic Bhojshala premises in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, where a Red-Wattled Lapwing was seen engaged in the hatching process.

The bird, known for its striking black-and-white neck pattern, brown wings and distinctive red beak, was spotted standing calmly near a shallow stone bowl within the heritage complex.

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The Red-Wattled Lapwing was also seen resting closely on the rocky ground, apparently incubating and protecting its eggs under the intense afternoon heat.

Earlier in the day, devotees entered the Bhojshala complex to offer prayers after the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex a temple and granted the Hindu side the right to worship at the site.

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A few devotees gathered and offered prayers inside the premises today following the court's order.

A devotee welcomed the verdict and said they were now able to offer prayers without restrictions.

"After years, we got the chance to have darshan without any obstacle. The court gave a great verdict. I will come here every day to offer prayers," the devotee told the reporters.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday delivered a verdict, granting the Hindu side the right to worship and recognising the complex as belonging to Raja Bhoj.

The court ruled that the disputed site is fundamentally a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi, dating back to the Bhoj-Parmar dynasty, and quashed the previous ASI order, permitting the Muslim community to offer prayers there.

The court order said that the Indian government may address the demand for the repatriation of the idol, which is currently housed in a museum in London.

The High Court also asked the State government to consider granting land to the Muslim side for a mosque in Dhar district, in case the respondent moves an application.

Meanwhile, two caveat pleas have been moved in the Supreme Court hours after the Madhya Pradesh High Court's decision, anticipating that parties from the Muslim side may challenge the verdict before the apex court.

Pending adjudication, the State authorities had put in place a shared arrangement for religious practices while the site remained under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which had also surveyed the complex. (ANI)

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