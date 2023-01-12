Lucknow, January 12: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the ancient Indian system of medicine has the potential to make the country a health tourism hub and the BJP governments both at the Centre and states are working in a dedicated manner to promote AYUSH.

Inaugurating the Aghoreshwar Bhagwan Ram Yoga and Naturopathy Research Centre during the two-day Varanasi tour, he said the BJP governments at both the Centre and the states are working in a dedicated manner to promote the AYUSH system of medicine and the religious institutes should also contribute towards the same. UP: Temple Dedicated to CM Yogi Adityanath Opens Up in Ayodhya’s Maurya Ka Purwa Village (See Pics).

"A capable and strong nation will be built only with a healthy body and a clean mind. For this, India's ancient and natural medicine method is the most effective. Earlier people used to go to developed countries for treatment. Now the entire world is looking towards improving health through ancient Indian knowledge and tradition," Adityanath said. Uttar Pradesh To Begin Teaching Medical, Engineering Courses in Hindi As Well From 2023, Announces CM Yogi Adityanath.

The chief minister remembered Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and said that he spread the Hindu religion, the Vedas and philosophy to the world. He also said, " The Aghor tradition has contributed to building an egalitarian society by removing all kinds of discrimination in the society."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)