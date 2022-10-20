The Uttar Pradesh Government will soon start teaching Medical and Engineering Courses in Hindi language from next year. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced about the same. In a tweet, CM Yogi said, "Some books of Medical and Engineering are translated in Hindi in Uttar Pradesh. All syllbus of these subjects will be available from next year in University." Meanwhile, in September 2022, Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched India's first MBBS course in Hindi. Madhya Pradesh: Amit Shah Launches Hindi Version of MBBS Textbooks in Bhopal.

Uttar Pradesh to begin teaching Medical & Engineering courses in Hindi as well, tweets CM Yogi Adiyanath pic.twitter.com/2Jan8YAG8i — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 20, 2022

