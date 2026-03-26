Markapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): A road accident took place near Rayavaram in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, leaving eight people dead after a private travel bus collided with a tipper lorry near slab quarries.

The accident occurred while the bus was travelling from Jagityala to Kaligiri, Markapuram DSP Harshavardhan Raju said.

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Following the collision, the bus caught fire and was completely gutted.

According to DSP Raju, several passengers are feared to have been burnt alive in the incident.

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Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)