Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): An artist from Kuppam, Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh, created a magnificent painting of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to celebrate Team India's victory in the ICC Champions Trophy. The artwork was created by Purushottam, the artist behind Puri Arts.

The artwork is taking social media by storm in Andhra Pradesh. The painting beautifully captures the special bond between cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, celebrating the country's triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also commended Team India's gameplay to victory and termed it an 'exceptional game.'

"An exceptional game and an exceptional result! Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy. They've played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all around display," posted PM Modi on X.

A swift half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma, fine knocks by Shreyas Iyer and fine spells from spinners, in particular Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, helped an all-round India seal their third ICC Champions Trophy title, beating New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai on Sunday.

This is India's third ICC Champions Trophy title, having shared one with Sri Lanka in 2002 and securing the second under 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni in 2013. During the run-chase of 252 runs, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a fine start once again.

Rohit was the aggressor against pacers, including 14 runs against Nathan Smith in eighth over, with two fours and a six.India reached the 50-run mark in 7.2 overs. At the end of 10 overs in the powerplay, India was 64/0, with Rohit (49*) and Gill (10*) unbeaten. Rohit reached his half-century in 41 balls, with five fours and three sixes. The Hitman continued collecting boundaries against spinners as India reached the 100-run mark in 17 overs.

New Zealand reached 100 in 19.2 overs but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Tom Latham (14) was trapped lbw by Ravindra Jadeja, while Glenn Phillips (34) was bowled by Chakravarthy, leaving the Kiwis at 165/5 in 37.5 overs. India's spinners were the key architects of the bowling performance. Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) were the standout performers, while Jadeja (1/30) and Axar Patel (0/29 in 8 overs) kept the pressure on with their economical spells.

With 252 runs required for victory, India will look to capitalize on the slow conditions and chase down the target to secure their third ICC Champions Trophy title. (ANI)

