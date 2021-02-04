Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to conduct a speedy inquiry into the pending cases of atrocities against SCs and STs.

Speaking at state-level SC, ST Highpower Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that the meeting of the panel has not been held since 2013 "as the previous government laid no focus on law enforcement especially in the cases of SCs and STs".

According to an official release, Reddy said that for the first time in the history of the state, the police department has taken tough decisions regarding the SC, ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act and has stringent action against those police officers who were found guilty.

"The state government shall continue to provide financial assistance to victims of harassment without any delay. I have also directed the officials to provide jobs to families of the victims of rape and murder in SC and ST cases," he said.

He suggested providing land for the victims and in case of unavailability officials were asked to acquire and distribute it to the victims.

He instructed the in-charge ministers to review the implementation of the Prevention of SC and ST Atrocities Act in the districts every three months and involve senior officials and other stakeholders.

The release said the Chief Minister told the officials to prepare an SOP on law enforcement and effective implementation of the Act.

The Chief Minister also released a booklet prepared by the Police Department on the 'good conduct towards SCs, STs and women'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)