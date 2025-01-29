Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conducted a review meeting on WhatsApp Governance at the Secretariat on Wednesday following the launch of WhatsApp Governance services on Thursday.

During the review meeting, CM assessed the implementation plans. In the first phase, the government will make 161 services available to citizens. Officials provided a detailed presentation to the Chief Minister on how citizens can access these services through WhatsApp. Additional services will be introduced in the second phase.

Also Read | 'Ban on Wearing Burqas at Examination Centres': BJP Leader Nitesh Rane Demands Ban on Burqa in Board Exams, Writes to Maharashtra Education Minister Dada Bhuse.

As part of the first phase, various departments, including Endowments, Energy, APSRTC, Revenue, Anna Canteens, CMRF, and Municipal Administration, will offer around 161 services.

The Chief Minister stated that Andhra Pradesh is the first state in the country to introduce WhatsApp Governance, marking a significant shift from the traditional system where citizens had to visit government offices for documents and services.

Also Read | Yamuna ‘Poisoning’ Claim: Amid Controversy Over Yamuna River, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Sips Water From River; Escalates Attack on AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal for Spreading ‘Lies’ (Watch Video).

CM Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the need to ensure citizens' data remains secure and does not fall into the hands of cybercriminals and instructed officials to strengthen forensic and cybersecurity measures.

To facilitate WhatsApp-based service delivery, the state government signed an agreement with Meta on October 22 last year. As Andhra Pradesh advances toward becoming a leader in digital technology, this initiative will streamline governance and accelerate public service delivery.

IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh will officially launch the WhatsApp Governance services tomorrow. Chief Secretary K Vijay Anand and other senior officials participated in the review meeting.

Earlier on January 25, CM Naidu's four-day tour to Davos successfully concluded during which he interacted with several global leaders and invited investments in the state by showcasing its favourable business environment.

During his visit, CM Naidu met with top executives of 15 prominent global companies, showcasing Andhra Pradesh's favourable business environment and policies. He invited them to invest in the state and explore opportunities in various sectors such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, technical textiles, and rail components, the CMO release stated.CM Chandrababu Naidu arrived in India in the early hours of Friday after the conclusion of his visit.

He also attended roundtable meetings and sessions, promoting the state's brand image and highlighting its potential for growth. He interacted with ambassadors, CEOs, and experts, discussing ways to collaborate and attract investments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)