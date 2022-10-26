Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP chief exhorted his party cadre to work towards making a clean sweep of all the 175 Assembly seats in the next general elections.

Interacting with the party cadre from Tekkali constituency here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that there should be preparedness from now onwards for the elections due in 18 months, said a press release.

"There is no reason as to why we should not win all 175 seats when the fruits of the government welfare schemes have been reaching people in every nook and corner of the state like never before," he said in the statement.

Though elections are taking place after 18 months, a clean sweep of all 175 seats would only be possible if every step of the party cadre and leaders is in the right direction while not giving scope for a lackadaisical approach, he added.

The Chief Minister said that Rs 1,026 crore was spent in the Tekkali constituency alone in the last 3.4 years through various welfare measures to benefit all eligible people with transparency.

He directed them to seek the blessings of people in Gadapa Gadapaku (Governance at doorstep) programme by explaining the welfare schemes such as Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), village clinics, volunteer services for every 50 houses and a Secretariat for every 2,000 people and English medium schools.

Observing that the pilot project of the family doctor concept has already started functioning, the Chief Minister said it will begin full-fledged work from the Ugadi. The Bhavanpadu port would also be coming up in the constituency.

When we have won 119 of 136 panchayats, 74 of the 78 MPTCs, and swept all four MPPs and ZPTCs, not just Tekkali but we can also win Kuppam hands down, he added.

Work for the clean sweep, be united and keep the big picture of 30 years ahead in mind, he said. (ANI)

