Kathmandu, Oct 26: At least three people, all belonging to the same family, were killed and twelve others were injured when a passenger vehicle skidded off a hilly road and fell down in a ditch in Western Nepal on Wednesday, police said.

The accident happened in Rolpa district of Western Nepal when the jeep carrying 15 passengers from Sulichaur to Gajul, both in Rolpa district, fell down in a ditch. Iran Shooting: 15 Killed, Over Dozens Wounded As Gunmen Attack Major Shiite Shah Cheragh Mosque in Shiraz; 2 Held.

“The jeep fell some 100 metres down the hilly road. Those killed in the accident belong to a single family,” a senior police official said. Rishi Sunak Will Improve UK's Economy, Says His Elated Maternal Uncle As Wave of Joy Flows Across Punjab's Ludhiana.

Among those who sustained injuries the condition of seven people is said to be critical. The injured passengers have been admitted to Medical College Kohalpur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)