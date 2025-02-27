Amaravati, Feb 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for a specially-abled woman to meet her marriage expenses, said an official press release on Thursday.

The chief minister extended the help to R Nagamai from Rallabuduguru village in Kuppam mandal, Chittoor district, who met him along with her fiancé Bhupathi recently.

"Responding to Nagamani's request, the CM extended a financial help of Rs 5 lakh to meet her wedding expenses," said the press release.

The betrothed pair met Naidu on Wednesday to take the cheque. Naidu appreciated Bhupathi for coming forward to marry Nagamani and conveyed his best wishes.

