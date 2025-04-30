Amaravati, Apr 30 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday welcomed the central government's decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census, calling it a "milestone for social justice."

In a major decision, the Central government announced that caste enumeration will be included in the next census exercise in a "transparent" manner.

Also Read | Amul Milk Price Hiked: After Mother Dairy, Amul Hikes Milk Prices by INR 2 per Litre; Check Latest Prices of Amul Standard, Amul Gold and Other Variants Here.

"The decision to include caste enumeration in Census 2025 by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's deep commitment to inclusive growth," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

He noted that this move aligns with Modi's "commitment to inclusive growth," following the Union Cabinet's approval of the "landmark decision".

Also Read | Who Was Misha Agrawal? All About Social Media Influencer Who Died by Suicide 2 Days Before Her 25th Birthday Due to Decrease in Followers.

Naidu added that this decision would enable precise, data-driven policies that address the needs of marginalised communities across the country.

"Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas (Everyone's support, everyone's development) continues to evolve from principle to practice, strengthening the foundations of social justice in India," Naidu said.

Similarly, the YSRCP led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a statement, welcomed the Centre's decision to include caste enumeration, describing it as vital for inclusive growth and effective planning to uplift backward and marginalised communities nationwide.

YSRCP leader C Venugopala Krishna recalled Reddy's foresight, stating that Andhra Pradesh was the first state to conduct a caste-based survey through ward and village secretariat networks.

However, the caste survey conducted by the previous YSRCP government was not made public.

He emphasised that caste enumeration is crucial for social justice, enabling targeted welfare and equitable policies.

YSRCP expressed full support for the move, calling it a step toward fairness, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)