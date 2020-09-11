Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Congress President Dr Sake Sailajanath on Friday slammed the YSRCP government, saying that the "weaker sections in the society are facing problems" under Jagan Reddy's rule.

While addressing a party round table meeting here, Sailajanath said that "Atrocities are happening throughout the state. In almost all cases, leaders of the ruling party are directly or indirectly involved. YSRCP is not ruling the state, but ruining the state."

"All weaker sections in the society are facing problems with the audacious behaviour of YSRCP leaders," he alleged.

Further slamming the state government, he alleged, "YSRCP leaders are acting in a high handed manner. Neither Telugu Desam Party nor Bharatiya Janata Party is sincere about the issues of SC, ST, BC and minorities."

He further said that Congress will soon start statewide awareness about issues concerning minorities in all district-level meetings. (ANI)

