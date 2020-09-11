New Delhi, September 11: The Congress on Friday appointed general secretaries and in-charges of All India Congress Committee (AICC). Notably, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who rebelled against the interim chief Sonia Gandhi at the recent Congress Working Committee meeting, was dropped from the list. The other prominent leaders who were not included in the list of general secretaries are – Ambika Soni, Moti Lal Vohra, Luzenio Falerio and Mallikarjun Khadge.

Azad, who was earlier in-charge of Haryana, was replaced by Vivek Bansal. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala was given the post general secretory of Karnata. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was made general secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Harish Rawat for Punjab, Mukul Wasnik for Madhya Pradesh, Ajay Maken for Rajasthan, Tariq Anwar for Kerala and Lakshadweep, Jitendra Singh for Assam and Oommen Chandy for Andhra Pradesh.

List of New General Secretaries and In-Charges of Congress:

AICC General Secretaries as appointed by Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/MyLVgg6ukU — Congress (@INCIndia) September 11, 2020

List of Members of Newly Constituted CWC:

Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has reconstituted the Congress Working Committee as follows: pic.twitter.com/Fti9oYxJUr — Congress (@INCIndia) September 11, 2020

The grand old party also reconstituted the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and its Central Election Authority. The CWC members, include Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Digvijaya Singh, Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, HK Patil, Salman Khurshid, Pawan Bansal, Dinesh Gundurao, Harish Rawat, Jairam Ramesh, Manish Chatrath and Kuljit Nagra.

