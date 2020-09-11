Chandigarh, September 11: No lockdown would be imposed on September 13 in view of the NEET UG exams 2020, said a statement issued by the Punjab government on Friday. Earlier, the state had announced lockdowns on all Sundays of September month as part of the strategy to curb virus transmission. NEET 2020 Aspirant Found Dead in Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur, Father Claims Exam Anxiety Led to His Son's Suicide.

The lockdown would not be imposed on Sunday to ensure hasse-free commutation facilities to students who would be arriving in scores at the designated examination centres. In several states, the government is also arranging for the commutation of students based in rural areas.

While the Punjab government has decided not to impose a total lockdown, shops selling non-essential services would remain shut.

Update by ANI

Punjab Government lifts lockdown on 13th September, in view of NEET 2020 examination; Shops selling non-essential items to remain closed — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

Decks were cleared for the NEET exams last month after the Supreme Court dismissed a clutch of petitions that sought deferment of the entrance examinations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The apex court, while ruling in favour of conducting the exams as scheduled by the Education Ministry, said life has to "move on" and an entire academic year of students "cannot be wasted".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2020 09:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).