Amaravati, July 5 (PTI) The 50th Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting, headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday, approved land pooling of an additional 20,494 acres from seven villages in the greenfield capital region of Amaravati, said an official press release.

These 20,494 acres will be pooled from four villages in Amaravati mandal and three in Thullur mandal.

"CRDA Authority approved land pooling of an additional 20,494 acres from four villages in Amaravati mandal and three villages in Thullur mandal," said the press release.

Already sitting on a land bank of 54,000 acres of land for the greenfield capital city, the government is in the process of pooling another 40,000 acres in its endeavour to build a megapolis by combining Mangalagiri, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Tadepalli with Amaravati.

Further, the CRDA approved the issuance of a request for proposal (RFP) to develop high-density residential zones and mixed development projects in the capital region.

In 58 acres of land in the villages of Mandadam, Thullur, and Lingayapalem, the southern state aims to build a high-density residential zone and mixed development projects, said the press release.

Likewise, the CRDA okayed the proposal to construct four convention centres in Mandadam, Thullur, and Lingayapalem villages and also accorded permission for sand dredging works to support construction projects in Amaravati.

Similarly, the CRDA approved the cabinet subcommittee land allocation decisions, which will benefit 16 entities, including CBI, Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy and MSK Prasad Cricket Academy.

