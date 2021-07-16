Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday issued guidelines to be followed during Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) Eid prayers, which may be observed on July 20 or July 21, depending on the moon sight.

In its order, the state government said that in order to avoid large congregations, Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) prayers shall not be performed in Eidgahs or at open places.

Prayers must only be performed in Masajids (mosques) confining with the 50 per cent occupancy following social distancing norms.

It further stated that wearing of a mask is mandatory and no one shall be allowed without a mask.

The government advised devotees to carry their own prayer mat to the mosque.

Imams and Khateebs have been requested to make the Eid Khutbah (sermons) short.

In a bid to curtail the spread of the virus, it also appealed to the people with cough, cold or fever to perform the Eid prayers at their homes. People suffering from diabetes, high BP and other coronary heart ailments have also been advised the same.

In addition, the state government advised avoiding meeting relatives, Eid-milap programs, handshaking (Musafa), hugging with each other etc, in order to delink the spread of the virus.

According to the media bulletin issued on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh reported 2,526 new COVID-19 cases, 2,933 recoveries and 24 deaths over 24 hours. There are 25,526 active cases taking the cumulative toll to 19,32,105. (ANI)

