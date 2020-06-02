India News | Andhra HC Dismisses Plea Against Govt Order for Action Against Fake News

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition filed against the state government's order for action against fake news.

The bench of Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari and Justice Ninala Jayasurya stated that the intention for issuing such order is that news items be published ensuring the responsibilities and ethics.

"Instances have come to the notice to the Government that certain print, electronic and social media are deliberately trying to tarnish the image of Government and Government officials by spreading false, baseless and defamatory news with malafide interest. In order to see that true and correct information reaches to people Government vide GO.... has empowered Special Commissioner, I & PR to file cases under appropriate sections of the law," read the court order.

"The intention of issuance of the said GO is that news items be published ensuring the responsibilities and ethics," it said. (ANI)

