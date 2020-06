Gujarat: BJP MLA Tests COVID-19 Positive, Becomes Third MLA From State to be Infected by Corornavirus

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Ahmedabad, June 2: An MLA of the ruling BJP in Gujarat was admitted to a hospital on Monday after he tested positive for coronavirus, his office said. The legislator had a fever since the last few days and he eventually tested positive for COVID-19, said a release by his office.

He was admitted to a hospital on Monday, the release said. He is the third MLA from Gujarat to be infected by the virus.

Earlier, two MLAs - one from the BJP and the other from the Congress - had tested positive for coronavirus. The Congress MLA was discharged two weeks ago after recovering from the disease. The other lawmaker is undergoing treatment.