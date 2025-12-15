New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Minister for Education, IT and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, was in New Delhi on Monday following a highly successful visit to the United States, where he held a series of high-level meetings with global technology leaders, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, NVIDIA, Adobe and several other leading American technology companies.

During his engagements in the US, Minister Lokesh showcased Andhra Pradesh as a fast-emerging hub for technology, innovation and advanced manufacturing, highlighting the state's investor-friendly policies, deep talent pool and strong digital and physical infrastructure, according to a release.

The discussions witnessed keen interest from global technology majors in expanding their footprint in India, with Andhra Pradesh emerging as a key destination for future investments, global capability centres and R&D initiatives.

Minister Lokesh met with Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in the national capital to brief him on the outcomes of his U.S. visit and to apprise him of the strong interest shown by American technology companies in India. The meeting focused on opportunities for collaboration in areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, electronics manufacturing, digital infrastructure and emerging technologies.

In a post on X, Nara Lokesh said, "It was a privilege to meet Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ji in New Delhi. During our interaction, we discussed several important initiatives, and I had the opportunity to share details of Andhra Pradesh's AI-enabled Skill Portal being developed for comprehensive skill mapping. I also updated him about my recent US trip and my discussions with leading tech companies in the USA. I look forward to working closely with the Union Government to develop a tech ecosystem in the state."

Minister Lokesh's New Delhi engagements come at a time when Andhra Pradesh is intensifying its outreach to global investors and strengthening coordination with the Government of India to accelerate growth in technology, education and employment generation for the youth of the state. (ANI)

