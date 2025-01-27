Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Minister of Civil Supplies, Food & Consumer Affairs, Nadendla Manohar announced that inspections and development initiatives in Tenali town will begin on Tuesday.

Speaking on the plan, he said, "Starting tomorrow, we will begin inspecting Tenali town for development. Previously, we received many grievances from the public, and we are focusing on addressing them. We will inaugurate development works in the town, including children's parks, connecting bridges, roads, and libraries for the residents. We will address all issues and invite everyone to come forward and present their problems. We are committed to the town's development."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Nadendla Manohar visited the victims of the recent fire incident in Kaikaluru to offer his support and condolences.

Speaking about the incident on Sunday, Manohar said, "There was an unfortunate fire accident two days ago in Eluru District. 14 of the victims were immediately attended to, and 8 critical patients were transferred to Guntur Government Hospital."

The Minister assured the victims' families that the Chief Minister and Deputy CM would stand by them during this difficult time and ensure that they receive better medical care. "We have assured the families that the CM and Deputy CM will stand by them and ensure that better medication is provided," he stated earlier.

During his visit, Manohar highlighted the need for improved facilities at Guntur Government Hospital. "A special Burns Ward must be set up at GGH to cater to such emergencies effectively. We will present this proposal at the upcoming DRC (District Review Committee) meeting and ensure its establishment with government support," he said.

Manohar also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of a three-year-old girl, who succumbed to her injuries from the fire the previous night. "The tragic death of the little girl has added to the grief of this event," he added, offering condolences to the family. (ANI)

