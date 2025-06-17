Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): A horrifying incident has come to light from Narayanapuram village in Kuppam mandal, Chittoor district, part of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's constituency, where a woman was tied to a tree and assaulted over an unpaid debt.

The victim, Shireesha, aged 25 years old, and her husband Thimmarayappa had borrowed Rs 80,000 three years ago from Muni Kannappa, a resident of the same village. Unable to repay the loan, Thimmarayappa abandoned his wife and children and left the village. Since then, Shireesha has been supporting her children by working as a daily wage labourer, while trying to repay the debt.

Also Read | Iran-Israel Conflict: Indian Students Evacuated From Tehran, Some Moved Out of Country Through Border With Armenia, Says MEA.

Recently, Shireesha was verbally abused by Muni Kannappa for failing to repay the loan. When she objected, he reportedly dragged her away and tied her to a neem tree with a rope, demanding that she explain when she would repay the money. While the eyewitnesses confirmed the assault.

Photos and videos of the incident went viral on social media, sparking outrage. Netizens criticised the brutal act, questioning how such a heinous crime could occur in the Chief Minister's own constituency and expressing concern for law and order across the state.

Also Read | What Is 'Jio Eat' Scam? Report Says Cyber Fraudsters Duping People via Fake Website Disguised As Food Delivery Platform Linked to Reliance Jio, Know the Modus Operandi.

In response, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu immediately spoke with the district Superintendent of Police (SP) over the phone and instructed him to take strict and swift action against the perpetrators. The SP informed the Chief Minister that the accused had already been taken into custody.

CM Naidu gave clear instructions to take strict legal action against all the accused, give full support and protection to the victim and her family, and take steps to stop such incidents from happening again.

A case has been registered against Muni Kannappa, his wife Venkataamma, their son Raja, and daughter-in-law Jagadeeshwari, confirmed by the Kuppam Urban Inspector Shankarayya. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)