New Delhi, June 17: "Jio Eat" scam has reportedly emerged as a new way for fraudsters to trick people online. As per reports, a fake website called "Jio Eat" is being used to run the scam. It allegedly uses the Reliance Jio brand name to appear trustworthy. The website reportedly pretends to offer food delivery services and targets people looking for discounts or deals. Authorities have not confirmed any official link between Reliance Jio and the "Jio Eat" platform.

The fake "Jio Eat" website is allegedly collecting user data under food delivery disguise. The "Jio Eat" platform is allegedly designed to look like a real food delivery website. As per a report of Inc42, online scammers have allegedly created a fake website called "Jio Eat" to scam users. The "Jio Eat" website features the logo of Reliance Jio and reportedly claims to be linked with Reliance Retail. The platform has reportedly been active for around 10 days, with several users raising complaints on social media platforms. What Is WhatsApp Image Scam? How To Protect Yourself From Online Fraud That Made Jabalpur Man Lose INR 2 Lakh After Downloading Photo.

User Warns Reliance Jio About Fake ‘Jio Eat’ Food Delivery Service

Hey reliance jio. Someone is using your company's name to run a fake food delivery service. They call themselves "Jio Eat" and over that they also run ads on youtube. They also have a website: ( https://t.co/NiXP6yzs9K ). Please look onto this.@reliancejio @RIL_Updates pic.twitter.com/NRZoRfxC1a — debmallya mitra (@debmallyamitra) June 16, 2025

User Warns ‘Jio Eat’ Scam

@JioCare A big scam has been operational in name of #Jioeat, where the site show lucrative offers via @YouTube ads, and payment of INR 99 through fake @Razorpay site sends OTP of INR 30099. One can find other similar cases on X. @Cyberdost Can you please take this site down? pic.twitter.com/6HpY93d7xb — Mohit Singhal (@CAMohitSinghal2) June 14, 2025

"Jio Eat" presents itself as a food delivery platform operating in multiple Indian cities. As per reports, the website lists its services as being active in cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Gurgaon, Kochi, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, and Nagpur. The use of the trusted Reliance Jio branding and the wide city coverage appears to be a tactic to gain public trust and lure more users into the scam. What Are QR Code Scams? How Can You Spot Fake QR Code and Be Safe From Scammers?.

How ‘Jio Eat’ Scam Works

The "Jio Eat" website is reportedly attracting people with offers that allows them to order any food item worth up to INR 500 for INR 99, along with free delivery. However, when users try to place an order, the platform allegedly only accepts payments through debit or credit cards. As per reports, while the menu shows normal prices, users receive an OTP to confirm the payment of a much higher amount than expected. It has reportedly raised concerns about possible fraud linked to the platform.

