Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the 'Memantha Siddham' (We are all ready) campaign in Kadapa district on Wednesday ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Following a heartfelt tribute to his father and former CM YS Rajasekhar at Idupulapaya, CM Jagan commenced his 'Memantha Siddham' yatra through the lively streets of Vempalli in Kadapa district.

A sea of people, young and old, lined up to welcome CM Jagan.

CM Jagan Reddy alleged TDP Chief and former CM Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh BJP Chief Purandeshwari were involved in the recent mega drug haul at Vizag port.

"Recently, the CBI caught a drug container in Visakhapatnam, that arrived from Brazil. All opposition parties are falsely accusing the YSRCP. However, the company belongs to the father-in-law of the state BJP President, Purandeshwari's sons. They were previously associated with the company. If any crime occurs, they falsely accuse the YSRCP. Even NTR was betrayed," said CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He alleged that Chandrababu and his associates have received direct support from one national party and indirect support from another. "They have even managed to gain support from my sister. I am alone. All these parties have allied to fight against me. I only have the support of the public and God," he said.

He said that the YSRCP government has strived for good governance for the last fifty-eight months. Grama Sachivalayam and Ward Sachivalayam have been established across the state.

"On the first of every month, beneficiaries receive pensions even if it is a holiday. Our volunteers distribute pensions to 66 lakh beneficiaries, which reflects YSRCP's commitment. We provide a pension of three thousand rupees, unmatched by any other state. It costs 24 thousand crores annually on pensions. Without corruption, beneficiaries directly receive pensions through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)," said CM Jagan.

He said that the English-medium language was implemented in government schools and starting with CBSE, the transformation was moved up to the International Baccalaureate (IB) syllabus.

Tabs were distributed to the schoolchildren in every government school.

He further said, "The Disha app is assisting women across the state. Village clinics have been established, and family doctors are working for the welfare of the people. This is all possible due to the efforts of the YSRCP government. Arogya Suraksha is visible in every village. New ambulances are serving the needy. Arogya Sri has been extended to provide treatment up to 25 lakhs for the weaker sections. Farmers are receiving free power and fee reimbursements for students."

He further said that a lot of progress has been made in the span of 58 months by the YSRCP government.

"Fifteen medical colleges are under construction, along with four seaports and ten fishing harbours. We have also improved airports and services. The foundation stone was laid for the Century Plywood industry in Badvel. All this progress has been made in the span of 58 months. I have pressed the button 130 times and disbursed 2 lakhs, 70 thousand crores of rupees to the beneficiaries under welfare schemes," he further said.

He further appealed to the party workers that schemes should be explained door-to-door ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

"Every beneficiary woman speaks about the pension in both Chandra Babu Naidu's regime and our regime. If this level of service and welfare is to continue, Jagan must come into power. Not only pension but also if the welfare schemes should continue in the state, Jagan is the only person who can do it. I appeal to all of you to explain schemes to the public door to door," the chief minister said.

CM Jagan made sensational comments on Viveka's murder. He said that everyone knew who killed YS Vivekananda Reddy.

A month before the last general elections, Vivekananda Reddy, a former MP, was found dead at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019.

Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy has accused her cousin and Chief Minister Jagan Reddy of obstructing a CBI inquiry into the investigation case into her father's murder.

"Casting your vote for Chandra Babu signifies the banning of welfare schemes. He is not trustworthy. The TDP's manifesto will not be visible in the public domain after the elections. Not a single promise made by any of them has been fulfilled. The state hasn't been granted special status. Once again, the same three parties are in an alliance to deceive the public. Encourage everyone to keep the cycle out of the home, the glass in the sink, and the fan in the house. This is not just an election for electing MLAs and MPs, it's an election that changes the empowerment of weaker sections," CM Jagan added. (ANI)

